Keep Local 5 News on DIRECTV!

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to Local 5 News as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around central Iowa.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will Local 5 News programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-937-9462) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for Local 5 News.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 855-937-9462 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.