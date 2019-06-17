Keeping children active all summer long at the YMCA

DES MOINES– Schools out for the summer and if your kids are growing restless than the YMCA of Greater Des Moines might be the place for you.

“We have a lot going on at the Y all day long, into the evening hours as well for kids,” said Ruth Comer with the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, “So, it’s a great time for your kids to explore some new things in the summertime at the Y.”

Registration is now open for all the summer camps and programs. This summer, they’re offering traditional day camp at all seven locations, preschool camps at Waukee and Walnut Creek, half-day enrichment programs at Waukee YMCA and sports clinics at Waukee and Walnut Creek.

“Parents are looking for new things for their kids to do. So that kids don’t spend a lot of screen time or downtime in the summer that’s important but it’s also important to get out and still be active. I think a recent study came out and showed kids actually tend to gain weight in the summertime because they’re less active than they are during the school year. So it’s important for kids to stay active, to stay engaged, and interactive with friends. So that’s why all the activities at the Y promote physical health as well as social and emotional health,” said Comer.

For more information about the activities happening all summer long at the different locations check out the YMCA’s website.