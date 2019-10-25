Keeping our heroes warm, Polk County VA hosts clothing drive

DES MOINES — The Polk County Veteran Affairs held their third annual Coat Drive on Friday.

Our heroes around the metro, along with their families, were able to stop at River Place on Euclid Avenue to pick out some clothes for the winter season.

Coats, hats and gloves were available for veterans and their families to choose from. The drive was also open to the general public later.

Michael Mortensen from Polk County Veteran Affairs said that even though people may live in Iowa, they may not be able to afford the necessities.

“We saw a need in the community and found a way to give back to our service members who have served this country and their family members as well,” Mortensen said.

Organizers say many stepped up to help out, including a 92–year-old veteran and another person who hand-knitted a few hundred hats.