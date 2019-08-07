Keeping your child safe at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair begins Thursday, and police are encouraging those with children to take the extra step of picking up a safety bracelet.

“It allows them to mark their children with a name and a phone number, so if they do become separated from their parents it gives law enforcement or anything that finds them the ability to quickly contact the parent and get them reunited,” said Iowa State Fair Police Commander Doug Phillips.

52 kids were reported missing during the 2018 Iowa State Fair. No numbers earlier than 2018 were provided by the fair.

“Operation Safe Kid” bracelets can be picked up at the information booths, the Hall of Law (underneath the grandstand), from Iowa State Patrol or the Iowa State Fair Police Department.