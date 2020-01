NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Ticket prices range from $45-$80 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Iowa State Fair website.

DES MOINES — Your favorite country singer from Australia is coming to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand this summer.

Keith Urban, known for hits like “We Were” and “Days Go By,” will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. with special guest Russell Dickerson.

