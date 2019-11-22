Kick off the holiday season at the East Village Holiday Promenade

DES MOINES — Friday, you can kick off your holiday shopping season in downtown Des Moines as the 18th annual East Village Holiday Promenade returns.

You can support the East Village’s local businesses while enjoying horse-drawn trolley rides, visits with Santa Claus, carolers, holiday entertainers, ice skating, a traditional tree lighting ceremony at Brenton Skating Plaza and fireworks.

The 18th annual East Village Holiday Promenade kicks off Friday at 5:30 pm and Saturday, November 23 at 10 am.

Click here for more info on retail treats, deals and special hours.

Attendees can park for free at the newly built parking ramp at East 4th and Des Moines Street through the end of this year