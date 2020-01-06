KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020 coming to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — Mark your calendar, because KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020 is making a stop in Iowa this summer.

The group, known for family-friendly covers of popular hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Old Town Road,” will take the Iowa State Fair Grandstand stage on Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be found on the Iowa State Fair’s website for $15-$25 apiece.

The Iowa State Fair says there will also be an entire day of discounts on rides, food and fun on August 20.

Stay tuned for the complete list of discounts.