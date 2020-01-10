Gov. Reynolds names interim director for Iowa Department of Transportation

DES MOINES — Stuart Anderson, an engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation since the 1990s, will take over as interim director of the department.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that Anderson will serve as the interim director for the Iowa DOT almost a month after the governor requested the resignation of former DOT Director Mark Lowe.

Anderson joined the department in 1992 as an engineer-in-training in the Systems Planning Bureau, according to the governor’s office, and has since worked in the Office of Systems Planning and the Planning, Programming, & Modal Division.

Anderson starts his new job Friday.