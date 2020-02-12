Gov. Reynolds won’t discuss Glenwood Resource Center’s sexual arousal research

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during The Associated Press’ annual Iowa legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Reynolds says she can't comment on a lawsuit filed by two doctors and other former GRC employees.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds isn’t commenting on accusations made against state officials in a federal lawsuit involving sexual arousal experiments performed on residents of a state care center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Two doctors and other former employees of Glenwood Resource Center sued a state agency and several officials Monday alleging conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research conducted by Jerry Rea. Rea is the former superintendent of the center.

Reynolds says she can’t comment on the lawsuit. She wouldn’t answer questions about when she learned of experimentation on patients and how much of Rea’s background was checked before he was hired.