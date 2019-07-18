King, Grassley comment on illegal immigrant’s alleged killing of Des Moines family

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A few Iowa lawmakers have released comments about the alleged killer involved in a triple Des Moines homicide.

Marvin Esquivel Lopez, who is known to immigration officials as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, was deported twice from the United States. He is from Guatemala, according to court records. He’s accused of shooting and killing Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores, and her 5-year-old son Ever Jose Mejia Flores.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released a statement to Local 5.

“The ugly act of violence that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in Des Moines this week is shocking and heartbreaking. What’s worse, it appears that laws in place to protect against such violence failed this young family. I’m contacting the Department of Homeland Security to get clarity on how someone who had been removed from the United States twice before could be able to re-enter and do harm in our community,” Grassley said.

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) released a video, saying in part, “This individual, that had been twice deported, convicted of at least one federal charge, and facing a hit-and-run charge and about three other charges in Iowa just as recently as last May, must have been released onto the streets because he wasn’t turned over to ICE or they would have deported him then…It’s time to come together. It’s time to restore the respect for the Rule of Law, secure the border, and enforce the law internally so that we can save the lives that are at risk today.”

Esquivel Lopez is being held in Polk County jail on a $3 million bond.