Kinship Brewery Company unveils plans to open new brewery in Waukee

WAUKEE — A new brewery is coming to town.

The Kinship Brewing Company announced plans to open a brewery along the Raccoon River Trail by the summer of 2020.

Today is the day. We made it. We are excited to unveil our brewery renderings, site plan, location and our projected… Posted by Kinship Brewing Company on Friday, September 27, 2019

It will feature a 3,000 square foot taproom along with an open-air beer garden and even a dog park.

“It’s a way to tell our story and what’s important to me when I go to drink a beer is the human element to that brewer. Sometimes people forget there are humans that run these breweries and work their tails off to make it important. We’re going to use that opportunity to tell our story,” said Zach Dobeck, one of the owners of the brewery.