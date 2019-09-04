Knoxville police chase ends in deadly crash

KNOXVILLE — A routine traffic stop ended in a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon in Knoxville.

Knoxville police initiated a traffic stop on a van speeding near the Knoxville Middle School around 3 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.

The driver pulled into the Iowa State Bank ATM lane but did not stop. The driver turned south and then west without stopping at the stop sign or red light before accelerating north bound on Highway 14.

The suspect vehicle continued north, at times in the south bound lanes at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

The car then drove into the ditch and drove for a good distance before hitting a driveway, launching the vehicle into the air.

Upon impact, the car caught on fire.

The pursuing officer and other assisting officers put out the fire with fire extinguishers before locating the partially ejected driver.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman from Marshalltown was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld for 24 hours to allow notification of the family.

The case is still under investigation.