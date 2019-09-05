Knoxville police release deadly chase video

KNOXVILLE — What started as a routine traffic stop ended in a fiery crash, killing the driver.

This is dash cam footage of a police chase that happened in Knoxville Tuesday.

Police say the chase started that afternoon by the Knoxville Middle School.

An officer tried to pull over the minivan for speeding but the vehicle took off.

The driver led police out of town on Highway-14 at speeds over 90 miles per hour.

Once out of town, the driver went into a ditch and was launched into the air, landing in a fiery heap.

Police quickly put out the fire but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Erin Weers of Marshalltown.

No word on why she fled in the first place.