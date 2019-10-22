Knoxville puppy needing surgery after abuse

KNOXVILLE — A puppy is in need of your help tonight.

This is Zena. She is a 6-month-old black lab/pit bull mix.

According to the Marion County Humane Society, Zena was found in a home where she was abused by her owner, Nathan Adams, who Knoxville police say is being held in the Marion County Jail on several charges including animal neglect.

Both of her back legs are fractured and she is going to require extensive surgery.

She may have to have one or both of her back legs amputated.

If they do have to be amputated, they are hoping she will be able to get a wheelchair.

Right now, Iowa and Mississippi are the only states in the nation where animal torture is only treated as a misdemeanor.

The humane society told Local 5 you can call your senator to encourage the passing of House File 737.

That bill, if passed in 2020, would treat the first offense of animal torture as a felony.

If you’d like to donate to help Zena, click on the link here to go to the Marion County Humane Society Facebook page.