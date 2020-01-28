Kobe Bryant impacted Iowa high schooler through Make-A-Wish Foundation

DAVENPORT — Fans are still taking their time to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon.

Eight others, including his daughter Gianna, died in the tragedy.

Bryant helped to grant more than 200 wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In 2007, he met Davenport North High School student Cody Thorington.

A friend says that meeting gave Thorington hope.

“I think he talked about it for like three days straight when he got done meeting Kobe Bryant,” said Amber Harrington.

“You couldn’t tell that he was sick when he met Kobe, there was so much life in him, so much energy after that, like I’m complete now.”

Bryant was awarded the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Shining Star Award in 2013.