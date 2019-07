DES MOINES – The Korean War is often described as the “forgotten war.” Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation to mark Korean Veterans Day in Iowa, and it was celebrated for the first time on Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg read that proclamation at the ceremony by the Korean War Monument on the capitol grounds.

The monument was dedicated by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 1989. A group of high school students fought for it after asking why Korean War Veterans didn’t have a memorial.