Kurt Angle to be special guest at Iowa Wolves’ Pro Wrestling Night

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE – Kurt Angle addresses the crowd after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the WrestleMania 33 weekend at a ceremony on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)

DES MOINES — A wrestling legend is coming to Wells Fargo Arena, but it’s not for Monday Night RAW.

The Iowa Wolves announced Friday that Kurt Angle, former Olympic gold medalist and WWE Champion, will be the guest of honor at their Pro Wrestling Night, which is their game against Agua Caliente on Feb. 1.

Angle is a heavily-decorated wrestler with two NCAA titles, four WWE championships, a European Championship and Intercontinental Championship. He captured gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, winning the 220-pound weight class with a broken neck.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Wolves will have VIP meet and greet packages available starting at $100, which will include a floor seating ticket to the game and access to the meet and greet with Angle at 5:30 p.m.

The game starts at 7 p.m.