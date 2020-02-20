Landlords, housing officials weigh in on new housing regulation bills

IOWA CITY — Two bills in the Iowa legislature would loosen housing regulations and give landlords the power to turn down low-income housing vouchers.

“Some things that make sense still shouldn’t be a law,” Iowa City landlord Ronald Brozene said.

Brozene manages several properties in the area with his wife.

Among his clients are some who receive public assistance in order to pay their rent.

“I think we figured that we have eight tenets that are on section 8 out of our properties. I have no problem with it,” Brozene said.

What Ron said he does have a problem with is a city ordinance that requires him to accept government vouchers.

It’s why he said he supports a bill in the Iowa House and another in the Senate that would make the rule unenforceable.

“I just don’t like the government mandating that we have to,” Brozene said.

Ron said that in his experience in Iowa City, he hasn’t had any issues with the rules that are on the books, but he said he supports the bills because one day he may.

“Verifiable income is part of that screening process. It doesn’t do anybody any good to get somebody into a house and then they can’t afford the rent. They’re there for a month or two, they can’t pay it so you’re out the rent,” Brozene said.

“The reason the human rights commission proposed this ordinance and the reason the housing authority supported the ordinance and city council supported the ordinance, it was an issue of fair house,” Iowa City Housing Authority administrator Steven Rakis.

He said there’s a reason Iowa City implemented the ordinance in the first place, as a way to combat housing discrimination.

“Voucher holders felt that landlords weren’t giving them a fair shake,” Rakis.

Rakis said it’s his hope lawmakers considering voting for the bills change their minds.

“The ordinance just simply put landlords in a position where they had to screen voucher holders the way they screen everybody else for available units,” Rakis said.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague said as mayor and a landlord himself, he’s “very concerned” about the bills.

These bills wouldn’t only impact those renting apartments or homes, it could also hit those in mobile home parks.

Iowa has 550 mobile home parks across the state equaling more than 35,000 units.

Polk County has the second most mobile home units in the state with over 4,300.