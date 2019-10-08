Jackknifed semi; lanes blocked on I-35 near Elkhart Tuesday morning

Several lanes are blocked on I-35 Tuesday morning due to a jackknifed semi.

According to Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 4:54 a.m. a driver lost control of the semi and crashed.

The left lanes going north and southbound on I-35 just south of NE 126th Ave. near Elkhart are both blocked due to the accident.

Police and Hazmat are currently on scene as the semi is leaking diesel fuel. It is unknown at this time when the lanes will be reopened.

The driver is reported to have only minor injuries.

Stay with Local 5 as we learn more details about this developing story.