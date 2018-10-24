Local News

Last-minute Halloween costumes and makeup

Last minute Halloween looks

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 07:44 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 09:43 AM CDT

Last-minute Halloween costumes and makeup

VALLEY JUNCTION - Local 5 is counting down your last minute Halloween costumes and makeup from the Theatrical Shop. 

With a huge assortment of everything Halloween, Jenny Mally, a costume and makeup expert with the Theatrical Shop, says the next few days will be their busiest.

"The Ringmaster has been our most popular costume because of The Greatest Showman movie. Also, Michael Meyers masks," says Mally. "We have thousands of rentals too!"

If you're not looking for a fancy costume Mally says you can throw on a hat or stop the store and their makeup artists will help you find the right look. 

The Theatrical Shop is located at 145 5th Street in West Des Moines. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected