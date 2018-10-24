Last-minute Halloween costumes and makeup Video

VALLEY JUNCTION - Local 5 is counting down your last minute Halloween costumes and makeup from the Theatrical Shop.

With a huge assortment of everything Halloween, Jenny Mally, a costume and makeup expert with the Theatrical Shop, says the next few days will be their busiest.

"The Ringmaster has been our most popular costume because of The Greatest Showman movie. Also, Michael Meyers masks," says Mally. "We have thousands of rentals too!"

If you're not looking for a fancy costume Mally says you can throw on a hat or stop the store and their makeup artists will help you find the right look.

The Theatrical Shop is located at 145 5th Street in West Des Moines.