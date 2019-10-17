Law firm files class action lawsuit against Hy-Vee over data breach

WEST DES MOINES — An East Coast based law firm announced they’re filing a class action lawsuit against Hy-Vee, over its data breach and handling of the breach.

The announcement came just days after the supermarket chain provided an update on their website about the breach that they say affected customers who stopped by some of the Hy-Vee gas pumps, drive-through coffee shops, and restaurants.

According to the website for Chimicles, Schwartz, Kriner, & Donaldson-Smith, the firm’s criminal complaint alleges that the data breach “was the inevitable result of Hy-Vee’s inadequate data security measures despite the ever-growing threat of security breaches involving payment card systems.”

They continue, saying, “Further, the company allegedly failed to take adequate measures to assist affected customers, choosing instead to spread out information about the breach over a series of months and shifting the responsibility of dealing with any potential fraud on its customers.”

The firm adds that if anyone has any questions, they are urged to contact attorneys here.