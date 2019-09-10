Lawmakers consider garnishing winnings to collect debt

DES MOINES — Lawmakers are confident Iowa will find a way to collect debt from some sports betting winnings.

As written, part of the law would allow casinos to garnish winnings if they’re more than $1,200 to pay off back taxes and child support.

Today lawmakers voted to delay the portion of the law again.

Lawmakers like Rep. Megan Jones said the state needs to find a good method to collect the winnings from people in real time.

“Sports betting happens very, very quickly and so if you win $600 in the third quarter of a football game, you might want to turn that money over to the fourth quarter of the game. Well, if you owe the state $1,000 the state’s going to want to capture that money first before you go and spend it on a bet again.”

While this section of the law was put on hold, a legislative panel officially approved the rest of the sports betting law Tuesday.