Officials: Iowa correctional officer is assaulted

ANAMOSA– The Iowa Department of Corrections said that a correctional officer was assaulted at Anamosa State Penitentiary Friday.

Leaders said the incident happened just before 7:30 am.

Officials said the officer had given an order to an inmate that had been in an area they weren’t allowed in. They said after refusing multiple commands, the officer approached the inmate to restrain him. Officials said the inmate then hit the officer in the face with a closed fist.

They said other staff members in the area immediately assisted in restraining the inmate.

The staff member was taken to the Jones County Hospital. The officer has since been released from the hospital, and returned to duty at the institution.

Corrections leaders said the incident remains under investigation.