Learning the art of curling Video

URBANDALE - Spring isn't coming anytime soon, so why not try your hand at curling?

"Curling is one of those sports that you can learn in about 20 minutes and then you spend the rest of your life trying to master it," explains Ken Keffer with the DSM Curling Club.

Curling is a team sport.

Keffer says anyone can participate. "It doesn't take an athletic person."

At the DSM Curling Club they have 9 teams and are always looking to expand and grow. However, registration is closed for this season.

But, you can attend their 'Learn to Curl' event on March 2nd where you can get ice time, donuts, and coffee. The event is $45.

To watch your local team, the DSM Curling Club plays tonight at the Metro Ice Sport facility at 6p.m.

To learn more about DSM Curling Club click here.