DES MOINES — Local 5 is learning more about how much it actually costs to produce the new “Flying Our Colors” license plates.

The design is inspired by the colors on the Iowa flag with an estimated $61,000 going to the flood mitigation fund. The cost to produce the new plates is estimated to be around $7,400 per year in 2021 and 2022.

The plate requires two fees; an initial special fee of $35 and an ongoing annual special fee of $10.