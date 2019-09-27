Legendary Find: Preparing for the hunt

Is it farm metal? Or is it a barrel of 90-year-old rye whiskey?

Those are questions that Heath Schneider and Richard Eggers––business partners at Iowa Legendary Rye in Carroll––are pondering as trained dogs search the farmland where, as the legend has it, barrels of the 100 percent rye whiskey were buried to avoid suspicion from the federal government.

“I believe they’re out there,” Eggers says. “Whether there’s anything left … the good thing is American white oak doesn’t decay underground. So if we do find them, they’ll still have fluid in them.”

The makers of rye whiskey have called in help in the form of Jim Peters with Samaritan Detection Services, bringing in man’s best friend to aid in the search for what could be buried treasure.

“We’re using the dogs to try and identify volatile organic compounds that might be emitting from buried whiskey barrels,” Peters says.

Legendary Find (Part 1): A family secret, barreled and buried

It starts with the scent: Chopped-up barrel pieces that are deemed “training targets”.

However, there’s still one more step to complete before the dig can begin.

“If we would have just started digging up on the hill without using the gradiometer and just by the dog alerts, we may have stumbled on human remains which is what we don’t want to do,” says Megan Strohmesserole with the Sanford Museum and Planetarium. “We want to leave those undisturbed.”

The archeologist from Cherokee checks to make sure that human remains, as well as other potential targets, are not at-risk with the dig.

It’s a process. A long, costly process. But one that Iowa Legendary Rye is wholly invested in.

DIGITAL EXTRA: Talking “Legendary” find with Richard Eggers

“I’m betting real hard cash on it,” Schneider says. “I’ve spent money to go after it. I’ve paid the teams, I’ve put my own time into it … I absolutely think there’s whiskey out in those fields.”

Millions could be on the line.

Even if the underground fluid itself is scarce, the yeast from 1930 could be recovered, reproduced and bottled in 2019.

The only thing left to do … is wait.