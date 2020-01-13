Let’s indulge in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES — This weekend, you can indulge in wines from around the world, artisan cheeses and chocolates as Indulge- A Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Affair returns for the 13th year.

You can indulge this Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18th, from 6 to 9 p.m. while browsing the galleries of West End Architectual Salvage and listening to live music from Mike Aceto and Jenna Huston.

Tickets can be purchased online now for $40 or if any tickets remain, $50 at the door.

