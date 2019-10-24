Life Flight used after accident involving Ogden school bus

DALLAS COUNTY — An accident involving an Ogden school bus resulted in Life Flight transporting one person to a Des Moines hospital on Thursday.

The accident happened just north of Minburn around 1:30 p.m. on Highway-169.

A Ford Focus was slowing down to turn into a driveway when the bus rear ended the small car.

The bus was carrying the Ogden cross country runners at the time of the accident.

Everyone on the bus was okay, but the condition of the Focus driver is still unknown.

The accident remains under investigation. Stay tuned to Local 5 for continuing coverage on this developing story.