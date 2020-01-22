Life saved by a campaign door-knocker in Polk City

POLK CITY — A student from the state of Texas was door-knocking here in Iowa promoting Senator Elizabeth Warren when she unexpectedly saved a person’s life.

A woman was about to commit suicide when a knock on the door saved her life.

Carly Routh is an Army veteran.

She suffers from PTSD, anxiety and has survived military sexual trauma.

One morning her roommate was gone and that’s when she made the decision to end her life.

“The voice in my head said, ‘You cannot get through this. You are not going to survive this and you are not going to survive tomorrow. You need to commit suicide.’ As scary as it sounds those thoughts came on so fast and I felt so at peace with that. I made up my mind that I’m going to take my own life right now. And it was that exact moment that Parisa knocked on the door,” Routh said.

Sitting down with Carly was one of the most powerful stories I’ve heard.

I also had the chance to speak with the organizer that just happened to knock on her door that day.

“I had her house and then a house next to her and another that was way out of the way. I was about to go to the other house and I decided at the moment that I didn’t want to. After that had happened I just couldn’t stop thinking about what would have happened if I had not been at her door at the moment, you know?,” door-knocker Parisa Mahmud said.

If you want information on how to seek help if you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Or if you are a veteran you can reach out to that same number and press 1.

Tune back in here to Local 5 News at 10 for the full story.