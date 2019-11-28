Light snow, icy mix possible overnight and early Friday morning

Here we go again with a chance of some wintry weather around our state!

Thankfully, we’re not expecting major impacts with this system. However, even just a brief mix overnight could lead to some icy roads on Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will begin in western Iowa at 10 p.m. Thursday and continue through 12 p.m. Friday.

Although most of Thanksgiving will be dry, some light snow showers will begin by early evening in western Iowa. These will move closer to central Iowa through the late evening hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

This will switch over to a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle overnight. The greatest risk area will be west and north of the Des Moines metro. Up to 0.03″ of ice will be possible on roadways. Remember, bridges and overpasses are usually the first spots to become slick!

Travelers should be extra cautious on the roads late Thursday evening and Friday morning. This is not expected to be a major ice event, but it could still be problematic- especially for Black Friday shoppers.

Travelers should exercise caution on roadways overnight and Friday morning.

We will see warmer temperatures by Friday afternoon which should help melt any trouble spots. Rain is expected by Friday evening and Saturday morning. More light snow will be possible Sunday.

Local 5’s Weather Team will keep you informed on the latest road conditions throughout the next several days.

