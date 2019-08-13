Lil Nas X will not perform at 515 Alive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lil Nas X

En esta foto de archivo del 1 de junio de 2019, Lil Nas X durante su actuación en el concierto “HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019” en East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey. El éxito del rapero “Old Town Road”, que rompió el récord de “One Sweet Day” de Mariah Carey y “Despacito” Luis Fonsi con el mayor número de semanas en el primer puesto de la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, impuso nuevas marcas en las listas de canciones de R&B/hip hop y de rap. (Foto Scott Roth/Invision/AP, archivo)

DES MOINES — “Old Town Road” artist Lil Nas X will not be performing this weekend as part of the 515 Alive music festival.

Lil Nas X’s hit song set a Billboard record in late July after being No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks.

“Unfortunately, Lil Nas X will no longer be preforming at 515 Alive due to scheduling conflicts,” 515 Alive wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The EDM and hip hop music festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Water Works Ampitheater in Des Moines.

Griz, Wiz Kahlifa and Illenium are set to headline the festival.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story