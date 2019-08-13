Lil Nas X will not perform at 515 Alive

DES MOINES — “Old Town Road” artist Lil Nas X will not be performing this weekend as part of the 515 Alive music festival.

Lil Nas X’s hit song set a Billboard record in late July after being No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks.

“Unfortunately, Lil Nas X will no longer be preforming at 515 Alive due to scheduling conflicts,” 515 Alive wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The EDM and hip hop music festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Water Works Ampitheater in Des Moines.

Griz, Wiz Kahlifa and Illenium are set to headline the festival.