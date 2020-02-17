Limited edition Daytona Dodge Charger among cars stolen from Iowa dealership

FORT MADISON – A southeast car dealership was broken into Sunday night into Monday morning, and a limited edition Daytona Dodge Charger was taken, among other expensive vehicles.

Jim Baier, INC. posted on social media that the dealership was broken into, and four vehicles were stolen. Among them is a 2020 black Dodge Charger Hellcat (Limited Daytona Edition), 2020 Twister Orange Mustang GT, pre-owned 2019 black Challenger RT Scat Pack, and 2015 Challenger RT Scat Pack.

Photo courtesy Jim Baier, Inc.

Fort Dodge police are investigating what happened. The cars are valued combined at over $160,000. Officers are combing through surveillance video as well.

Photo courtesy Jim Baier, Inc.

If you have any relevant information, please report it to the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525.