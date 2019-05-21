LISTEN: Chris Soules on the 911 tape from fatal 2017 accident

BUCHANAN COUNTY - More than two years ago, 'Bachelor' star and Iowa native Chris Soules was involved in a deadly accident in rural northern Iowa.

Soules, 37, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of information aid – leaving the scene of an accident.

Soules was driving a vehicle in April 2017 that crashed into a tractor in rural Buchanan County, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

You can hear on the 911 tape Soules is trying to tell the dispatcher where he is and what's going on. Soules is frantic, saying that he doesn't know how to do CPR and that Mosher isn't breathing.

Soules was originally charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

"Even though Mr. Soules was disoriented from the accident, he had the presence of mind to call 911 promptly," Soules attorney, Brandon Brown, wrote to the Court. "He identified himself and his role in the accident as he attempted to revive the tractor drive, Kenneth Mosher ... All of the on-scene witnesses agreed there was no indication whatsoever that Mr. Soules was impaired."

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years in prison and a $6,250 fine.

Soules' sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan County Courthouse.