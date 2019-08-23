Collin Richards sentenced to life in prison for murdering Celia Barquin Arozamena

NEVADA — The man who admitted to killing a star Iowa State University golfer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

22-year-old Collin Richards pleaded guilty in June to Murder in the First Degree after Celia Barquin Arozamena was found in a pond near Coldwater Golf Links in Ames on September 17, 2018.

Richards speaks at sentencing: “I would like to emphasize that I am sorry for what I’ve done.” — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) August 23, 2019

Arozamena’s body had several stab wounds to the upper torso, head and neck. Police came in contact with Richards later that day, and he appeared to have several fresh scratches to his face and a deep laceration on his left hand.

“…I want to show remorse for stripping a life from society,” Richards wrote in a letter to Judge Bethany Currie earlier this month. “I want the family and you to know I’m sorry. I also want you to know change is my mission, new life is my goal.”

Richards was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole and $150,000 in restitution.

“You say in your letter you have remorse and I hope that is true,” Judge Currie said during the sentencing hearing. “You’ll have your life in prison to reflect.”

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds read a victim impact statement on behalf of Arozamena’s family, saying in part “the judicial result obtained today brings the justice that Celia deserved while offering some peace to all those who loved her and have suffered her loss.”