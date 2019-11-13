LIVE: Cristhian Rivera in court for hearing on motion to suppress

MONTEZUMA — Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of killing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, will be in court this week for a hearing regarding his conversations with law enforcement.

Attorneys for the 25-year-old Rivera have claimed in multiple court filings that a language barrier existed between their client and law enforcement, and that his Miranda rights were not properly read to him, among other alleged issues.

Prosecutors have ceded that an initial Miranda reading was incomplete, but maintain that a large portion of incriminating information provided by Rivera is admissible as evidence.

A two-day hearing began Wednesday morning on the pending motions to suppress the conversations with law enforcement.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled to begin February 4, 2020 in Woodbury County.



