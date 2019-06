URBANDALE – For the father who loves baseball, Living History Farms offered a day at the ballpark with a throwback to the past.

Living History Farms hosted its annual Father’s Day baseball game. If you stopped by, you’d get to see people playing the game the way it was done originally. That meant no gloves or batting helmets. Organizers say it’s a great way to bring the old style to life.

The group hosts these games every month. The next chance to catch it will be July 4.