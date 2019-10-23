Lobbyist: EPA plan could tank Iowa’s Ag economy

IOWA — U.S. law requires 15 billion gallons of ethanol and bio-diesel to be blended into fuel every year.

But that isn’t happening because the EPA isn’t enforcing the law.

Agriculture leaders in Iowa are continuing their fight to protect the bio-fuels industry, which they said in turn protects farmers.

This is related to a deal struck in the Oval Office last month.

Iowa leaders said they were told moving forward, 15 billion gallons of bio-fuels would be blended into the nations fuel supply.

But last week, the EPA released a plan that would allow exceptions to be made, saying they never agreed to that.

Today, Local 5 learned the EPA did know that part of the initial agreement.

White House documents show a Trump advisor talked to them about it earlier this month.

Ethanol plants are shutting down because there’s not enough demand right now. Agriculture leaders said this is bad news for Iowa.

“As Iowa’s rural economy goes, it effects our whole economy. So I think every Iowan out there has a stake in this and we need to let the president know to stick to the deal,” Monte Shaw with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said.

Farmers of course need new markets to sell corn since plants are closing in Iowa.

It’s not just the Ag industry taking a hit.

“Truck drivers, trucking companies, people at the gas stations, people at the local diner, the trickle down effects of this are really damaging to Iowa’s economy,” Shaw said.

Lengthy negotiations led to what Iowa officials thought was an agreement to follow the 15 billion gallon purchase requirement moving forward.

The EPA said a proposal they released last week is what was agreed to. Iowa officials disagree.

Now, there’s documents to back that up.

“They actually had the audacity to say we were ‘not accurate’. Well their own internal White House document is now saying that we nailed it and it’s the EPA who is welshing on the deal,” Shaw said.

Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s continuing to push the EPA to go back to what was initially agreed to.

“We can just never let up the gas on this. We’re going to have to continue to fight for a robust renewable fuel standard. We’re up against big oil. That’s never been easy,” Reynolds said.

Senator Chuck Grassley also weighed in on the documents released this week.

“For the first time in yesterday’s announcement, they finally said the law requires 15 billion gallons. They inferred there’s going to be 15 billion gallons there. That’s what I agreed to when I left the Oval Office.”

The EPA is holding a public hearing on the proposed rule on October 30.

To have your voice heard now, follow the link here.