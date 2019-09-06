Local 5 honored with 8 Upper Midwest Emmy Award nominations

WEST DES MOINES — The Upper Midwest Emmy chapter has announced their 2019 nominees, with Local 5 News garnering eight nominations.
Local 5 is humbled for the Emmy chapter’s recognition of our work to bring central Iowans the best local news coverage.
2019 Upper Midwest Emmy nominations for Local 5:
- Newscast – Daytime (Markets 1-75): Good Morning Iowa: Adair Tornado
- Newscast – Evening (Markets 1-75): Local 5 News Deadly Flash Floods
- Breaking News: Local 5 News Deadly Flash Floods
- Politics/Government – Program: Celebrating Women
- Military – News Single Story/Series: Bringing History Home
- Military – Program Feature/Segment: Veterans Voices: Titan Project
- Public/Current/Community Affairs – Program: Family Fights for Survival, “This Week in Iowa” Special
- Video Journalist – No Time Limit: Elias Johnson Reports (“Tough Love”, “Bringing History Home”, “Riding RAGBRAI”)
