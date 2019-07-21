Local 5 is bringing you exclusive stories from RAGBRAI all week

DES MOINES – Local 5 is riding RAGBRAI all week, and it’s the only television station to give you stories along the entire route.

Local 5’s Elias Johnson is riding every single leg throughout the week. He’s already met up with a number of buses on the way to Council Bluffs, captured eagle-eye drone shots, and met people from all over the world that will be riding RAGBRAI 2019.

The ride kicks off on Sunday in Council Bluffs. The first leg will end in Atlantic stretching 57 miles. Those looking for a challenge can take an optional loop to add 18 miles to their ride.

Exclusive RAGBRAI content can be found in every newscast as well as right here on weareiowa.com.