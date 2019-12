Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.

Local 5 has got you covered on all your bowl watching needs. Local 5’s Matthew Judy will be exploring around San Diego Tuesday night looking for as many Iowa fans as possible.

Tune in Saturday morning to a special edition Cy-Hawk Gameday Coast to Coast with Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer.