Local church helps under-served kids get ready for school

DES MOINES – Back-to-school season is in full swing all around the metro and a local church is helping under-served kids get ready.

CityScape Church hosted a back-to-school event City Love Family Festival on Sunday. Over 300 students showed up to get a free backpack, supplies, clothes and haircuts. Des Moines Area Community College also assisted older students with their resumes.

Pastor Cam Scott told Local 5 that an event like this is something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“I think it’s important to understand that there are people in our neighborhood or community that don’t have the opportunities that we might have. The privileges of getting a haircut or getting back-to-school clothes or a backpack. I think it’s being mindful that it’s always better to give than to receive.”

Scott said he hopes this event will be bigger next year. If you’d like to help, you can visit CityScape’s website.