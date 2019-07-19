Local elementary school will hold a vigil and tree planting for Des Moines family

DES MOINES – Moulton Elementary School will hold a vigil and tree planting next Wednesday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of student Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores and her mother and brother.

Grecia, often referred to as Daniela, was a student at the school. She and her family had moved to the U.S. earlier this year. She was described as always smiling, happy, and loved by everyone at the school.

On Tuesday night, Daniela and her mother, Rossibeth, and brother, Ever, were found shot inside their home in Des Moines. Marvin Esquivel Lopez was arrested and charged with their killings. Local 5 obtained information from immigration officials that shows Lopez was twice deported. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) referenced Local 5’s reporting in his letter to the acting Secretary of Homeland Security to request more information on Lopez.

Lopez is currently being held in Polk County jail on a $3 million bond.