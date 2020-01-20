Local non-profit doing their part to help pets during the winter months

The Fence Project's mission is to help every dog they can until all the dogs in Des Moinse have homes that provide a happy life.

Des Moines — “The Fence Project,” a Des Moines non-profit organization, was created in 2012 to “improve the outdoor living habitats of dogs in need.”

As the temperatures drop during the winter months, causing risk for humans and pets alike, “The Fence Project” gets a lot busier. 20 calls were made to the organization during this recent winter storm.

They help the pets by providing a fenced in yard so dogs aren’t on a chain and providing doghouses for dogs to stay warm in.

They do this by traveling around Des Moines and physically building fences and providing doghouses for pet owners who may not have the resources to build their own.

So far in 2020, they have built 105 fences and helped over 200 pets.

They don’t pass judgement on the dog owners they help, and instead, seek to form a bond with them and educate them on how to better care for their pets during the winter months.

“The Fence Project” then follows up with these people and even provides fresh straw for the doghouses.

If you see dogs in your neighborhood that need help, give “The Fence Project” a call and they will do what they can to help.

Their number is 515-957-1DOG (1364), and you can also email them on their website: https://www.fenceprojectdm.org/contactus.html