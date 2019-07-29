Local restaurants come together to help end hunger in Iowa

DES MOINES – Eating barbecue never felt so good! That’s because the Food Bank of Iowa’s Smoke Out Hunger is helping to end hunger in Iowa.

The fourth annual event was held at Brenton Skating Plaza. At least 14 local pitmasters and restaurants provided food for the event. It was free with a purchase of a ticket.

Every dollar went to the Food Bank of Iowa. Smithfield Foods also donated 40,000 pounds of protein to the organization.

If you would like to help end hunger in Iowa, visit the Food Bank of Iowa’s website.