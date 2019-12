MARSHALLTOWN — A person accused of making threats against Marshalltown High School Friday has been found, police said.

Officers said around 2:30 p.m., police and the school became aware of social media posts against the school.

All students and staff are safe.

A spokesperson for Marshalltown Public Schools said the district, along with Marshalltown Police, have determined that this is not a credible threat

The school was placed on lockdown until 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.