Renovations on the 4-H building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds are underway. (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)

The Iowa State Fair has shared a few details about an exciting renovation at the 4-H building.

The renovation project began six weeks ago, just after the end of the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Iowa State Fair officials shared several photos of the project on their Facebook page, saying that the plan is to have the improvements completed by the beginning of the 2020 Fair.

The 2020 Iowa State Fair will be held August 13-23, 2020.