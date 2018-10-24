Local News

LOOK: Newton apartments go up in flames

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 06:18 PM CDT

NEWTON - Several residents don't have a home to sleep in after a fire destroyed a large part of an area of an apartment complex this week.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the blaze. The fire started around 11 p.m. at the Walnut Creek Apartments in Newton. Several local fire departments responded. Crews contained the fire to the top floor, but a lot of families were impacted.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who set the fire and how.

