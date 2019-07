STUART – Crime can happen to anyone, including police departments.

Stuart police officers are on the lookout right now for whoever vandalized the department’s patrol car.

According to a social media post, smashed-in windows and a flat tire were discovered on Sunday morning. Early this morning, our patrol car was vandalized.

If you have any information, please call Guthrie County dispatch at 641-747-2214 or send the department a message on its Facebook page.