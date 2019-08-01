LOOK: Train derails in western Iowa

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Railway officials have said that most of the cars that derailed contained non-hazardous material or were empty.

Andy Williams, a director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, told KCAU 9 that 26 cars derailed just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday with 24 falling onto their side.

The mixed freight train derailment only had 31 loaded cars while the rest were empty.

Of the derailed, one car contained denatured alcohol with a minor leak at a valve, not causing a risk to the crews or the public. All other derailed cars were either empty or had non-hazardous material.

They are working to determine the cause of the derailment.