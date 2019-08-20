LOOK: Tree destroys car during severe storms in metro

DES MOINES – Homeowners woke up to downed trees and power lines around their homes Tuesday morning, along with a tree smashing a car in a Des Moines neighborhood.

Local 5 went to the area of Lynner Drive near Aurora Avenue in Des Moines on Tuesday morning. The street was blocked by a massive tree that had split into two during the severe storms that rolled through central Iowa. A car was smashed underneath the tree.

Powerlines were also down near the area.